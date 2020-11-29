UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Car Bomb Attack Targets Head Of Provincial Council In Afghanistan's Zabul - Source

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 11:30 AM

Car Bomb Attack Targets Head of Provincial Council in Afghanistan's Zabul - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2020) A car bomb has exploded in Afghanistan's southern Zabul province on Sunday, and the head of the provincial council, Ata Jan Haqbayan, was targeted, a source told Sputnik.

The blast occurred when Haqbayan was on his way to the office.

The exact number of casualties is not yet known, according to the source.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Car Sunday

Recent Stories

Martyrs will remain immortal in conscience of UAE ..

31 minutes ago

Martyrs are timeless symbols of patriotism: Mohame ..

31 minutes ago

&#039;We will forever remember those who sacrifice ..

46 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 29, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Karabakh rivals adjust to life along new borders

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.