KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2020) A car bomb has exploded in Afghanistan's southern Zabul province on Sunday, and the head of the provincial council, Ata Jan Haqbayan, was targeted, a source told Sputnik.

The blast occurred when Haqbayan was on his way to the office.

The exact number of casualties is not yet known, according to the source.