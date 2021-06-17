UrduPoint.com
Car Bomb Blast Claims At Least 4 Lives In Northern Afghanistan - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 07:24 PM

At least four people, including three civilians and a law enforcement member, have died in a car bombing attack in the Afghan province of Balkh, situated in the country's north, the Afghan TOLOnews outlet reported on Thursday, citing local authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) At least four people, including three civilians and a law enforcement member, have died in a car bombing attack in the Afghan province of Balkh, situated in the country's north, the Afghan TOLOnews outlet reported on Thursday, citing local authorities.

The blast occurred on Wednesday night in the Dawlat Abad district not far from a local police station. According to a local official, the security forces managed to prevent a suicide bomber from attacking the headquarters premises, having opened fire at him when he was 50 meters (0.

03 miles) from the building.

According to the official, the car blast slightly affected the police premises, but nearby civilians' houses suffered the most damages.

The media outlet stated that the Taliban radical movement has made no statement regarding the incident.

Despite the ongoing US-mediated peace negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha, which kicked off in September last year, violence continues to ravage the country.

