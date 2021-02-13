UrduPoint.com
Car Bomb Blast Hits Busy Market Near Syria's Aleppo - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) A car bomb exploded at a crowded market in the Aleppo countryside on Saturday, Syrian state media reported.

The SANA news agency cited local sources as saying that multiple people were killed and many others hurt in the blast in the town of Al-Rai near the Turkish border.

Al Jazeera, a Qatari-based news channel, said the explosion left two civilians dead and 13 others injured. The suburb is reportedly under control of Turkey-backed Arab militants.

