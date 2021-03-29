KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Two Afghan soldiers were killed and four others were injured as a result of a car bomb explosion at a security checkpoint in the country's southern province of Helmand, a security source told Sputnik on Monday.

According to the source, the incident took place at the Abdul Ghani checkpoint in the Mohajer Bazaar area of Helmand's Gereshk district last night.

Afghanistan continues to witness a spate of bomb attacks and clashes despite the launch of the Kabul-Taliban peace talks in Qatar's Doha last September. Meanwhile, the Afghan military continues to regularly report on its special operations against Taliban operatives, who are now said to control some three-fourths of the Afghan land.