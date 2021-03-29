UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Car Bomb Blast In Afghanistan's Helmand Leaves 2 Soldiers Killed, 4 Injured - Source

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 11:40 AM

Car Bomb Blast in Afghanistan's Helmand Leaves 2 Soldiers Killed, 4 Injured - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Two Afghan soldiers were killed and four others were injured as a result of a car bomb explosion at a security checkpoint in the country's southern province of Helmand, a security source told Sputnik on Monday.

According to the source, the incident took place at the Abdul Ghani checkpoint in the Mohajer Bazaar area of  Helmand's Gereshk district last night.

Afghanistan continues to witness a spate of bomb attacks and clashes despite the launch of the Kabul-Taliban peace talks in Qatar's Doha last September. Meanwhile, the Afghan military continues to regularly report on its special operations against Taliban operatives, who are now said to control some three-fourths of the Afghan land.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Afghanistan Car Qatar Doha September

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council, KHDA and ESM launch Dubai Sc ..

2 minutes ago

OIC and Mozambique Organize Two-day Training Works ..

2 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Offers Condolences to Egypt ..

2 minutes ago

Condolence Reference of Significant playwright, pr ..

10 minutes ago

Huawei Pakistan Organize IdeaHub Golf Tournament t ..

20 minutes ago

Realme number series upgraded with realme 8 & real ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.