KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) Three civilians were killed and two others injured as a result of a car explosion in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar, local police spokesman Jamal Nasir Barakzai told Sputnik on Friday.

According to Barakzai, the incident occurred in the Aino Mina town in front of a mosque shortly after noon (somewhere around 07:30 GMT).

The blast was caused either by a grenade or a magnetic mine, Barakzai added.