UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Car Bomb Blast In Afghanistan's Kandahar Province Kills 3 Civilians, Injures 2 - Police

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 01:00 AM

Car Bomb Blast in Afghanistan's Kandahar Province Kills 3 Civilians, Injures 2 - Police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) Three civilians were killed and two others injured as a result of a car explosion in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar, local police spokesman Jamal Nasir Barakzai told Sputnik on Friday.

According to Barakzai, the incident occurred in the Aino Mina town in front of a mosque shortly after noon (somewhere around 07:30 GMT).

The blast was caused either by a grenade or a magnetic mine, Barakzai added.

Related Topics

Injured Afghanistan Police Car Kandahar Nasir Mosque

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two virtual meetings of ..

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority de ..

1 hour ago

Nepal to Issue Map Incorporating India-Controlled ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 Case Count in Palestinian Territories Gro ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Biocad to Prioritize Distribution of Futu ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19-Related Illness in Children 'Much More Wi ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.