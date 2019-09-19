(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) The car bomb explosion, which hit on Thursday the office of the Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) intelligence agency in the southern city of Qalat-e Gilzay, left three people killed and 45 more injured, a local source told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported, citing local residents and officials, that the blast had damaged the Zabul Provincial Hospital, which is located near the NDS regional office.

Zabul's Deputy Governor Malim Tawab has not provided any information about the number of casualties to Sputnik, but said that the injured people had been delivered to private hospitals and could be transferred to the city of Kandahar, if needed.