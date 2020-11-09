UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Car Bomb Blast In Kandahar Kills At Least 4, Injures Two Dozen Others - Local Sources

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 08:40 AM

Car Bomb Blast in Kandahar Kills at Least 4, Injures Two Dozen Others - Local Sources

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) A car bomb has exploded in Afghanistan's second-largest city, Kandahar, leading to several deaths, including among civilians, local sources told Sputnik on Monday.

The explosion occurred late on Sunday night, targeting the Shahra Battalion (Shahra Kandak) in Kandahar's Maiwand district, local security sources told Sputnik, adding that there were several dead and injured among both the military personnel and civilians.

A source at Mirwais Hospital in Kandahar told Sputnik that 24 people were injured in the explosion, including 13 police officers and 11 civilians.

The source said that there were at least four dead: a child, two women and one man.

Eyewitnesses told Sputnik that the blast destroyed several shops and houses and that some people could still be under the rubble.

Earlier on Monday, a Kandahar police spokesman said that three soldiers were wounded in the attack.

No group has taken responsibility for the car bomb explosion so far.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Afghanistan Police Car Kandahar Man Women Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE oil reserves reach 97.8b barrels in 2019

7 hours ago

DIDI announces winners for iForDesign competition

11 hours ago

National Service and Reserve Authority holds works ..

11 hours ago

DHA doctors perform first-ever intrauterine fetal ..

12 hours ago

Etihad changes organisational structure

12 hours ago

Hope Probe will reach Martian Orbit on February 9, ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.