Car Bomb Blast In Northern Iraq Kills Woman, Injures 3 Security Personnel - Official Media
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 12:00 PM
BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) A woman was killed and three security officers were injured in the result of a car bomb explosion at a checkpoint in northern Iraq, the country's official Security Media Cell said on Tuesday.
A vehicle has exploded on the Kirkuk - Takrit road at the Mariam Bek checkpoint, killing one woman and injuring three security personnel, according to preliminary information on an incident, the service said in a statement.