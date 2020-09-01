UrduPoint.com
Car Bomb Blast in Northern Iraq Kills Woman, Injures 3 Security Personnel - Official Media

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) A woman was killed and three security officers were injured in the result of a car bomb explosion at a checkpoint in northern Iraq, the country's official Security Media Cell said on Tuesday.

A vehicle has exploded on the Kirkuk - Takrit road at the Mariam Bek checkpoint, killing one woman and injuring three security personnel, according to preliminary information on an incident, the service said in a statement.

