Car Bomb Blast In Syrian Opposition-Controlled City Of Azaz Kills 5 Civilians - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 52 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 12:50 AM

Car Bomb Blast in Syrian Opposition-Controlled City of Azaz Kills 5 Civilians - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) At least five people have been killed and 85 others were wounded as a result of a car bomb explosion in the Syrian opposition-controlled northwestern city of Azaz, the Turkish state-run Anadolu news Agency reported on Sunday.

According to the media outlet, the incident took place in a nearby village. The injured civilians were swiftly transported across the Turkish border, and hospitalized in the city of Kilis. The condition of some is assessed as critical.

Azaz is situated in Syria's northwestern province of Aleppo, which is currently controlled by the militants of Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army opposition group.

Turkish-backed militants seized the town as a result of Ankara's Operation Euphrates Shield launched in 2016 against the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).

Northern Syria is regularly rocked by bomb blasts, blamed by Ankara on the Kurdish-led People's Protection Units (YPG), which Turkey regards as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

