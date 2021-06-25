UrduPoint.com
Car Bomb Blast Injures 15 German Peacekeepers In Mali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 07:44 PM

Car Bomb Blast Injures 15 German Peacekeepers in Mali

A car bomb attack on a UN peacekeeping camp in restive northeastern Mali left 15 German soldiers injured, many of them seriously, UN and German officials said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) A car bomb attack on a UN peacekeeping camp in restive northeastern Mali left 15 German soldiers injured, many of them seriously, UN and German officials said on Friday.

"I strongly condemn this cowardly attack, the main objective of which is to hamper the return of peace and security," El-Ghassim Wane, the head of the UN mission to Mali, said.

The UN mission MINUSMA said an explosives-laden car struck a forward operating base near the village of Ichagara in the northern Gao region.

The wounded are being evacuated.

Norbert Roettgen, chairman of the German parliament's foreign affairs committee, confirmed that all 15 wounded soldiers were members of the German armed forces and many of them were seriously wounded.

The UN maintains a 13,000 strong force in the western African country, which has been roiled by Islamist insurgency since militants linked to the al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia) highjacked a Tuareg rebellion in 2012.

