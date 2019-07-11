UrduPoint.com
Car Bomb Blast Kills 11 People In Syria's Afrin, Leaves Another 25 Injured - Source

Umer Jamshaid Thu 11th July 2019

As many as 11 people have been killed and over two dozen others suffered injuries after a bomb-laden car exploded in the northwestern Syrian city of Afrin, a source in the opposition Free Syrian Army told Sputnik on Thursday

ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) As many as 11 people have been killed and over two dozen others suffered injuries after a bomb-laden car exploded in the northwestern Syrian city of Afrin, a source in the opposition Free Syrian Army told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that five people had been killed in a car bomb blast in Afrin.

There were also reports claiming that two explosions had taken place: one in Afrin and the other one in the nearby village of Turanda.

"Eleven people were killed, 25 were injured � six of them are in serious condition � when a car bomb exploded in a residential area in the Syrian city of Afrin," the source said.

He added that some of the injured had been taken to hospitals in Turkey.

