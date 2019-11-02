(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) As many as 19 people were killed and 29 more sustained injuries after a car bomb blast hit a market in the Syrian town of Tell Abiad, near the border with Turkey , on Saturday, a Sputnik source reported from the scene.

"Nineteen people were killed and 29 were injured in a car bomb explosion at a market in the center of Tell Abiad in northeastern Syria," the source said.

Earlier in the day, the Anadolu news agency reported that at least 10 civilians had been killed as a result.

The Turkish military took control over Tell Abiad in October during Operation Peace Spring. The offensive's declared goal is to create a "safe zone" in the border area that would be free of Kurdish militia, which Ankara views as terrorists.

Syria has condemned the operation as an attack on its sovereignty.