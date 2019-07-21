(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) Aziz Ahmad, a key militia commander in the eastern Afghan province of Paktia, was killed in a car bomb blast on Sunday, a local deputy governor told Sputnik.

"Commander Aziz Ahmad was killed and his bodyguard was wounded in the car bombing in the city of Gardez close to city's civilian hospital," Abdul Wali Sehi said.

He said Aziz Ahmad commanded militia in Paktia's Zurmat district.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the bombing but the Taliban are the biggest presence in parts of Paktia.