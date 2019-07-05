Car Bomb Blast Rocks Turkish Southern City of Reyhanli - Interior Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

A vehicle-borne improvised explosive device went off in Turkey's southern city of Reyhanli on Friday, Suleyman Soylu, the country's interior minister, said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) A vehicle-borne improvised explosive device went off in Turkey 's southern city of Reyhanli on Friday, Suleyman Soylu, the country's interior minister , said.

Earlier in the day, the Anadolu news agency reported that two people were killed and two others injured as a result of a car bomb blast.

"We believe that there was an improvised explosive device in the car. It exploded when [the car] was moving. All three Syrians who were in the car resided in Turkey under temporary residence permits. Two of them died, one sustained serious injuries," Soylu said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the incident could be linked to terrorism.