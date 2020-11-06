Car Bomb Explodes at Security Checkpoint in Eastern Afghanistan - Provincial Police

A car bomb has exploded on Friday at a security checkpoint in the eastern Afghan province of Paktia, provincial police chief Lutfullah Kamran said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) A car bomb has exploded on Friday at a security checkpoint in the eastern Afghan province of Paktia, provincial police chief Lutfullah Kamran said.

According to Kamran, the blast occurred at the checkpoint on the Gardez-Zurmat highway in the Rohani Baba district of the province.

The police chief added that reinforcements from the Afghan security forces have arrived in the area and fighting is ongoing.

No further details have been provided.