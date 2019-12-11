Car Bomb Explodes Close to NATO Convoy in Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) A car bomb exploded early on Wednesday close to a NATO convoy in eastern Afghanistan, media reported.

According to Pajhwok news agency, the incident took place in Bagram district of Parwan province.

A NATO source later rejected the information that the car bomb attack targeted the convoy, the publication said. According to the source, militants tried to attack the hospital, which is being constricted near a military base.

No reports on casualties have been provided so far.