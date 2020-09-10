UrduPoint.com
Car Bomb Explodes In Afghanistan's South, Three Policemen Killed In Clashes - Source

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 04:10 PM

Car Bomb Explodes in Afghanistan's South, Three Policemen Killed in Clashes - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) A car bomb exploded in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province in front of the Special Forces convoy, and three policemen were killed in subsequent clashes with insurgents, a security official in the Arghandab district told Sputnik on Thursday.

"After the car bomb attack, the insurgents also started a clash with Afghan forces in the area, they killed three policemen and wounded seven others," the official said on condition of anonymity.

Kandahar police spokesman Jamal Nasir Barakzai told Sputnik that the attack took place near a police checkpoint in the Joy Lahore area. The Mazda car was identified by police at the time of the attack, it exploded after police opened fire.

Barakzai added that only two policemen were injured in the attack.

