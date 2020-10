KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) A magnetic car bomb exploded in the Shahrak Arya area of Kabul's 10th police district on Tuesday, the police said.

According to the police, the blast occurred at 2 p.m. local time (9:30 GMT).

According to initial reports, three civilians were killed and ten others were injured in the blast, a local source told Sputnik.