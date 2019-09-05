UrduPoint.com
Car Bomb Explodes In Southern District Of Kabul Near Afghan Army Units - Spokesman

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 08:20 PM

A car bomb went off near National Army troops in Kabul's district of Souk al Hadr, the Afghan army spokesman told Sputnik on Thursday, adding that no casualties had been reported so far

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) A car bomb went off near National Army troops in Kabul's district of Souk al Hadr, the Afghan army spokesman told Sputnik on Thursday, adding that no casualties had been reported so far.

"A car bomb exploded in the district of Souk al Hadr near the units of the Afghan army," Emil Moumand said.

He added that there was no information regarding any victims or damage caused by the explosion.

It comes hours after another car bomb went off in police district 9 (PD9) of Kabul at 10:10 a.m. local time (05:40 GMT). The Afghan Health Ministry said that at least 10 people died in the blast.

On Monday, the PD9 district was hit by another explosion that killed 16 people and injured 119 more. The Taliban movement has claimed responsibility for that attack.

