Car Bomb Explosion In Afghanistan's Kabul Kills 3 People, Injures 1 - Police Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 08:50 PM

Car Bomb Explosion in Afghanistan's Kabul Kills 3 People, Injures 1 - Police Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2021) A car bomb explosion in Kabul has killed three people and injured another one on Sunday, a source from the capital's police headquarter told Sputnik.

According to earlier reports by the Kabul police, three people were injured as a result of the blast.

The blast hit a ranger car in the Baraki area of Kabul.

The police source did not specify whether those killed were civilians or police officers.

