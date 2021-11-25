Car Bomb Explosion in Mogadishu Kills 8, Injures 17 - Reports

At least eight people were killed and 17 others injured on Thursday morning in the capital Mogadishu near the residence of a former President, Abdiqasim Hasan in Hodan district, media reported

The explosion occurred in Mogadishu, targeting a convoy of the African Union Mission to Somalia (AMISOM), according to the official Sonna news agency.

The explosion was followed by gunfire in Somalia`s capital, Mogadishu during rush hour, Garowe Online reported citing eyewitnesses.

The militant group Al-Shabab has conducted indiscriminate and targeted attacks on civilians and forcibly recruited children. By early August, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) recorded at least 596 civilian casualties, including 296 killings. The majority were due to Al-Shabab targeted and indiscriminate attacks using improvised explosive devices and suicide bombings.