Car Bomb Explosion In Somalia's Mogadishu Kills At Least 5 Civilians - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 04:14 PM

At least five civilians were killed as a result of a car bomb attack targeting an official in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu, the Goobjoog News news outlet reported on Monday, citing polic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) At least five civilians were killed as a result of a car bomb attack targeting an official in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu, the Goobjoog News news outlet reported on Monday, citing police.

According to the outlet, the bomb hit the car of the city's Deynile district secretary, who survived the attack.

So far, none of the armed groups operating in the country has claimed responsibility for the car explosion.

More Stories From World

