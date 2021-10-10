UrduPoint.com

Car Bomb Explosion In Yemen's Aden Kills Two People - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 7 seconds ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 03:40 PM

Car Bomb Explosion in Yemen's Aden Kills Two People - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) Two people were killed after a vehicle rigged with explosives blasted in Yemen's city of Aden, the Belqees tv channel reported on Sunday, citing a source.

Al Jazeera has earlier reported that the blast targeted a road convoy with local officials, including Aden's governor who survived the attack.

Belqees TV added that the coutnry's agriculture minister was also among them and survived.

"Two are dead and several are injured in the explosion of a car bomb, the target of which was the convoy of the Aden governor," the source was quoted as saying.

According to Al Jazeera, citing sources, four people accompanying the governor were injured.

