Car Bomb Explosion Injures 4 Afghan Soldiers in Southern City of Kandahar - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Four Afghan soldiers were injured as a bomb explosion hit an Afghan national army vehicle in the country's southern city of Kandahar, a source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The source also said the blast took place at around 16:00 p.

m. (11:30 GMT) on Aino Mena Road in the 11th district of Kandahar.

Violence renewed in the middle Eastern country between government forces and the Taliban movement after a three-day ceasefire for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr from May 24-26 expired.