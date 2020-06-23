UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Car Bomb Explosion Injures 4 Afghan Soldiers In Southern City Of Kandahar - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 09:50 PM

Car Bomb Explosion Injures 4 Afghan Soldiers in Southern City of Kandahar - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Four Afghan soldiers were injured as a bomb explosion hit an Afghan national army vehicle in the country's southern city of Kandahar, a source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The source also said the blast took place at around 16:00 p.

m. (11:30 GMT) on Aino Mena Road in the 11th district of Kandahar.

Violence renewed in the middle Eastern country between government forces and the Taliban movement after a three-day ceasefire for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr from May 24-26 expired.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Afghanistan Army Road Vehicle Kandahar May Muslim From Government P

Recent Stories

Sharjah Art Foundation to reopen some venues from ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler approves bridging to bachelor’s de ..

41 minutes ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening entertainm ..

1 hour ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening wedding an ..

1 hour ago

Indians not to travel for Haj this year

1 hour ago

Expanding domestic food production to achieve self ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.