- Home
- World
- News
- Car Bomb Explosion Kills One Person, Leaves 5 Others Injured in Syria's Qamishlo - Source
Car Bomb Explosion Kills One Person, Leaves 5 Others Injured In Syria's Qamishlo - Source
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 07:07 PM
One person was killed and five others were wounded when a car bomb exploded in front of a restaurant on the Munir Al Habib street in the Syrian city of Qamishlo, a medical source told Sputnik on Friday
"One person was killed and five were injured," the source said, adding that "the injuries range from light to medium."
The city, located on the Turkish border, had been shelled earlier this week as part of Ankara's North Syria operation.