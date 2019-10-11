UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Car Bomb Explosion Kills One Person, Leaves 5 Others Injured In Syria's Qamishlo - Source

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 07:07 PM

Car Bomb Explosion Kills One Person, Leaves 5 Others Injured in Syria's Qamishlo - Source

One person was killed and five others were wounded when a car bomb exploded in front of a restaurant on the Munir Al Habib street in the Syrian city of Qamishlo, a medical source told Sputnik on Friday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) One person was killed and five others were wounded when a car bomb exploded in front of a restaurant on the Munir Al Habib street in the Syrian city of Qamishlo, a medical source told Sputnik on Friday.

"One person was killed and five were injured," the source said, adding that "the injuries range from light to medium."

The city, located on the Turkish border, had been shelled earlier this week as part of Ankara's North Syria operation.

Related Topics

Injured Syria Car Ankara Border From

Recent Stories

Preparations for Possible Putin-Trump Meeting at A ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow Has No Official Info on Kiev's Plans to Dep ..

3 minutes ago

Netanyahu Says Discussed With Putin Arrest of Isra ..

3 minutes ago

Turkish Operation in Northern Syria Forces Raqqa H ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Vows to Respond to Estoni ..

8 minutes ago

Federer loses cool and follows Djokovic out of Sha ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.