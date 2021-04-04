UrduPoint.com
Car Bomb Explosion Near Kabul Kills 3, Injures 12 - Police Source

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 07:20 PM

Car Bomb Explosion Near Kabul Kills 3, Injures 12 - Police Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2021) An explosion in Paghman district near the Afghan capital of Kabul killed three and injured 12 on Sunday, a source in Kabul police told Sputnik.

According to the source, all of the victims were military, although a local resident, who witnessed the explosion, told Sputnik that it was unclear whether the victims were military or civilians.

The capital police confirmed the explosion itself.

More Stories From World

