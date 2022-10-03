Car Bomb Explosions in Central Somalia Kill at Least 10 People - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) At least 10 people died after car bombs exploded in the city of Beledweyne in central Somalia, local media reported on Monday.

According to the Goobjoog news portal, there were officials among the victims.

Al-Shabaab radical Islamist group (banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the explosions.

In total, two explosions occurred in the city, the local radio station Dalsan reported.

Al-Shabaab, which is affiliated with al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia), has been waging an armed struggle against the government of Somalia and is still controlling large areas in the southern and central parts of the country.