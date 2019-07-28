UrduPoint.com
Car Bomb Hits Ghazni Province In Central Afghanistan - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 10:00 AM

Car Bomb Hits Ghazni Province in Central Afghanistan - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) An explosive-laden vehicle hit the Afghan central Ghazni province early Sunday morning, a local source told Sputnik.

"The car bombing has occurred today early morning in Ab Band District in Ghazni province early morning close to an Afghan forces base," the source said.

There has been no exact report of casualties so far.

In the meantime, the Taliban movement claimed responsibility for the attack saying that the bombing had caused massive casualties and damages to the base.

On Saturday, another explosive-laden vehicle targeted Ab Band District in Ghazni province, killing at least three policemen and wounding 12 others.

