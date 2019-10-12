UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Car Bomb Hits Outside Central Prison In Syria's Northeastern City Of Hasakah - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 05:00 AM

Car Bomb Hits Outside Central Prison in Syria's Northeastern City of Hasakah - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) A car bomb hit outside a central prison in the city of Hasakah, located in the northeast of Syria, early on Saturday, media reported amid Turkey's cross-border military offensive in the area.

The car bomb exploded close to the prison's external wall from the side of the Al Leylia quarter, according to Syria tv, citing its correspondent.

There have been no reports on casualties caused by the incident.

Related Topics

Syria Turkey Car Media TV From

Recent Stories

Honorary doctorate for Sharjah Ruler’s cultural ..

5 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler visits Madrid’s El Escorial Librar ..

5 hours ago

PTI to make government in Sindh after next general ..

5 hours ago

Opposition parties not united on joining Azadi Mar ..

5 hours ago

SDF Says 5 IS Militants Escaped From Prison in Nor ..

5 hours ago

IS Claims Car Bomb Blast in Syria's Qamishlo - Rep ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.