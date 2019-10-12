(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) A car bomb hit outside a central prison in the city of Hasakah, located in the northeast of Syria, early on Saturday, media reported amid Turkey's cross-border military offensive in the area.

The car bomb exploded close to the prison's external wall from the side of the Al Leylia quarter, according to Syria tv, citing its correspondent.

There have been no reports on casualties caused by the incident.