KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) A car bomb explosion in the Afghan province of Paktia killed three soldiers and injured 14 civilians, Abdulrahman Mangal, a spokesman for the local governor, told Sputnik.

In addition to these casualties, there has been material damage to nearby markets, shops and public property.

The blast hit the Gardez-Khost road, which connects the town of Gardez in Paktia to Khost in Khost province.