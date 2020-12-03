Car Bomb In Afghanistan's Paktia Kills 3, Injures 14 - Governor's Spokesman
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 10:44 PM
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) A car bomb explosion in the Afghan province of Paktia killed three soldiers and injured 14 civilians, Abdulrahman Mangal, a spokesman for the local governor, told Sputnik.
In addition to these casualties, there has been material damage to nearby markets, shops and public property.
The blast hit the Gardez-Khost road, which connects the town of Gardez in Paktia to Khost in Khost province.