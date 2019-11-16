UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Car Bomb Kills 13, Injures 30 In Northern Syria - Local Source

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 04:03 PM

Car Bomb Kills 13, Injures 30 in Northern Syria - Local Source

At least 13 people were killed and 30 injured in a car bomb explosion in the Syrian city of al-Bab, a local source told Sputnik on Saturday

ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) At least 13 people were killed and 30 injured in a car bomb explosion in the Syrian city of al-Bab, a local source told Sputnik on Saturday.

The source said that the car was parked on the side of the road before a garage door when it exploded.

Al-Bab is located 18 miles from the Syrian-Turkish border in the Aleppo province.

Related Topics

Injured Syria Road Car Aleppo Border From

Recent Stories

Students took part in plantation campaign in Khane ..

2 minutes ago

Rodrigues for building bridges through economic em ..

6 minutes ago

Cricket: India v Bangladesh 1st Test scoreboard

6 minutes ago

Quartararo quickest again in Valencia MotoGP pract ..

6 minutes ago

Prominent Abiy critic says to stand in Ethiopia el ..

10 minutes ago

PARC Variety Evaluation Committee approved 12 new ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.