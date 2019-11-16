Car Bomb Kills 13, Injures 30 in Northern Syria - Local Source

(@imziishan)

At least 13 people were killed and 30 injured in a car bomb explosion in the Syrian city of al-Bab, a local source told Sputnik on Saturday

ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) At least 13 people were killed and 30 injured in a car bomb explosion in the Syrian city of al-Bab, a local source told Sputnik on Saturday.

The source said that the car was parked on the side of the road before a garage door when it exploded.

Al-Bab is located 18 miles from the Syrian-Turkish border in the Aleppo province.