Benghazi, Libya, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :A car bombing in Libya 's eastern city of Benghazi killed two United Nations staff on Saturday, a security official said.

"Two members of the UN mission, one them a foreigner, were killed and at least eight others wounded including a child, by a car bomb" in a shopping area of the Al-Hawari district, the official said.