Car Bomb Kills 3 Soldiers In Yemen's Aden

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 02:22 PM

At least three security personnel were killed and dozens others injured on Thursday in a car bomb attack that targeted a police station in Yemen's Aden, a police officer said

ADEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :At least three security personnel were killed and dozens others injured on Thursday in a car bomb attack that targeted a police station in Yemen's Aden, a police officer said.

"The car bomb went off near the entrance of Sheikh Othman district's police station," a police official told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to media.

The attack took place while conscripts were gathering for morning assembly.

According to a health source more than 20 injured persons, some of them in critical condition, were transported to the hospital of Doctors Without Borders, an international medical humanitarian group.

Authorities are yet to comment on the incident while no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

