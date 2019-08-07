Car Bomb Kills 5 In Northeast Syria: Monitor
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 29 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 03:39 PM
Beirut (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :A car bombing killed five people, including three children, in a Kurdish-held town in northeast Syria on Wednesday, a war monitor said.
The explosive-rigged vehicle detonated in Al-Qahtaniya, a town in Hasakeh province, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor.
It said the car bomb exploded near the town's post office.
State news agency SANA also reported the bombing, saying it killed several people, including children.