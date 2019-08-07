UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Car Bomb Kills 5 In Northeast Syria: Monitor

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 29 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 03:39 PM

Car bomb kills 5 in northeast Syria: monitor

A car bombing killed five people, including three children, in a Kurdish-held town in northeast Syria on Wednesday, a war monitor said

Beirut (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :A car bombing killed five people, including three children, in a Kurdish-held town in northeast Syria on Wednesday, a war monitor said.

The explosive-rigged vehicle detonated in Al-Qahtaniya, a town in Hasakeh province, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor.

It said the car bomb exploded near the town's post office.

State news agency SANA also reported the bombing, saying it killed several people, including children.

Related Topics

Syria Vehicle Car Post

Recent Stories

No-deal Brexit to cause food shortages: lobby

29 seconds ago

Greek police search for missing British scientist

33 seconds ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says asked ..

5 minutes ago

College of Home Economics (CHE) extends date of ad ..

5 minutes ago

Awareness campaign kicks off in Karachi: Minister ..

5 minutes ago

Chinese envoy deeply regrets, firmly opposes U.S. ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.