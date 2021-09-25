A car bomb exploded at a checkpoint near Somalia's presidential palace Saturday, killing eight people and was claimed by the Al-Shabaab jihadist group, police said

Mogadishu, Sept 25 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :A car bomb exploded at a checkpoint near Somalia's presidential palace Saturday, killing eight people and was claimed by the Al-Shabaab jihadist group, police said.

"We have confirmed that eight people most of them civilians died and seven others wounded in the car bomb blast", district police chief Mucawiye Ahmed Mudey told reporters.