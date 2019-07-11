Car Bomb Kills At Least Three In Libya's Benghazi: Hospital
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 07:20 PM
At least three people were killed and 15 wounded when a car bomb exploded in a cemetery of the Libyan city of Benghazi during an ex-army commander's funeral Thursday, a hospital source said
A security official said the attack, the first in over a year in the bastion of Libyan military strongman Khalifa Haftar, targeted servicemen at the funeral of Khalifa al-Mesmari, a special forces chief under Libya's ousted leader Moamer Qaddifi.