Car Bomb Kills Prison Doctors, Passer-by In Kabul

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 11 seconds ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 01:35 PM

Car bomb kills prison doctors, passer-by in Kabul

Police say that the bomb was attached to the bar which exploded as the doctors travelling in it reached southern district of capital Kabul.

KABUL: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2020) At least five people including four doctors who worked at an Afghan prison with hundreds of Taliban prisoners were killed after a bomb attached to their car exploded, police said on Tuesday.

The police said that blast happened as the doctors reached southern district of the city on their way to Pul-e-Charkhi prison where they worked.

“The bomb took lives of four doctors and a passer-by as it exploded beneath the car,” said Faramarz said, leaving two other citizens injured.

Many Taliban fighters and other criminals were imprisoned at Pul-e-Charkhi which located on the eastern outskirts of Kabul.

Numbers of violent attacks took place in Kabul in recent months despite that the government and the talbian agreed on peace talks.

The incidents of target killings of prominent figures including politicians, journalists and rights activists also increased in the capital city and other parts of the country.

At least 10 were killed and more than 50 others injured after a car bomb targeted a lawmaker in Kabul two days ago while Kabul province deputy governor Mahbobullah Mohebi was killed in a similar attack. In another incident, gunmen took life of journalist Rahmatullah Nekzad Ghazni.

