Car Bomb Kills Six In Pro-Turkey North Syria: Monitor

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 10:28 PM

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :A car bomb in the Turkish-controlled city of Afrin in northern Syria on Saturday killed six people including three children, a British-based war monitor said.

It blew up in a neighbourhood where workshops are located, killing the children, two other civilians and an unidentified person, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said the death toll could rise, as 29 others were wounded, some of them severely.

More Stories From World

