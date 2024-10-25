Car Bomb Wounds Three Police In Mexico
Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2024 | 12:20 AM
Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) A car bomb detonated Thursday outside a police station in a Mexican state hit hard by drug cartel violence, wounding three officers, local officials said.
The bomb exploded in Acambaro in Guanajuato state and the injured included a woman officer who was hospitalized in serious condition, the public security department of the town said on social media.
The blast damaged the police station, four houses and several homes but the police officers were the only people hurt, the department said.
While car bombings are relatively rare in Mexico and firearms remain the cartels' weapon of choice, it is not the first such attack against security forces.
In June 2023, a similar device killed a National Guard member and wounded others in Guanajuato.
The central region is a thriving industrial hub and home to several popular tourist destinations, but it is also now considered Mexico's most violent state.
On October 4 the bodies of 12 slain police officers were found in different areas of Salamanca, a town in Guanajuato.
Officials say violence in the state stems from a conflict between the local Santa Rosa de Lima gang and the Jalisco New Generation cartel, one of the most powerful in all of Mexico.
"I want to be very emphatic: our priority is the pacification of Guanajuato, and we will achieve this complex task together," state governor Libia Garcia said on social media after Thursday's attack.
She said an air and ground operation had been launched involving state security forces to support the municipal police.
Mexico has suffered more than 450,000 drug-related killings since the government started using the military to fight the cartels in 2006.
President Claudia Sheinbaum, who took office on October 1, has pledged to continue her predecessor's "hugs not bullets" strategy of using social policy to tackle crime at its roots, while also making better use of intelligence.
"The war on drugs will not return," she said, referring to the US-backed offensive launched in 2006.
The northwestern cartel stronghold of Sinaloa has also seen a spike in violence since the July arrest of drug lord Ismael Zambada in the United States.
On Monday, Mexican troops shot dead 19 suspected Sinaloa Cartel members after coming under attack.
Zambada's capture triggered infighting between his supporters and gunmen loyal to imprisoned cartel founder Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman and his sons.
Zambada accused Joaquin Guzman Lopez, one of El Chapo's sons, of kidnapping him and handing him over to US law enforcement.
Recent Stories
Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics
UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister
UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..
Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition holds protests
Conquers record sixth consecutive win in National Women's U19 tournament
Sales of new US homes at highest level in over a year
PTI should shift focus on constructive politics: Musadik
Aleem Khan, Jam Kamal inaugurate Hub River bridge
Pakistan Parliamentary group for strengthening relations with UK
SZABMU to introduce DNA testing in country
ISSI hosts seminar on “United Nations and Jammu and Kashmir Dispute”
More Stories From World
-
Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics38 minutes ago
-
UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for Gaza peace27 minutes ago
-
UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C target27 minutes ago
-
Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition holds protests44 minutes ago
-
Sales of new US homes at highest level in over a year44 minutes ago
-
Mongolia failed to cooperate in Putin arrest: ICC27 minutes ago
-
Harris showcases Springsteen in star-studded swing state stop27 minutes ago
-
Niger's ex-prime minister Hama Amadou dies aged 7427 minutes ago
-
King Charles's Scottish retreat could become wedding venue30 minutes ago
-
Sales of new US homes at highest level in over a year30 minutes ago
-
One dead, four injured after Norway passenger train derails30 minutes ago
-
Calls to charge tourists to enter Paris' Notre-Dame cathedral30 minutes ago