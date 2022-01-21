Car Bombing in Western Colombia Kills One Person - Armed Forces

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) One person has been killed and another four wounded by a car bombing in Colombia's western province of Arauca, purportedly organized by a group of former FARC militants, the country's armed forces said on Thursday.

"On January 19, a terrorist attack with an explosive-laden car was committed in the 6th of October district of Saravena. The cowardly act took place near the facilities of the Colombian Agricultural Institute ICA and other buildings, including several social organizations, which makes it a direct crime against the municipality's residents, which were, presumably, committed by members of the residual armed group Structure 11," the 8th Division of the Colombian army said in a statement.

The military condemned the attack and announced the deployment of a mobile group to maintain security and search for casualties.

The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) was created in 1964 as a left-wing armed force operating against the Colombian government. In 2017, after a disarmament process, it became the Common Alternative Revolutionary Force political party. Nevertheless, in August 2019, former FARC leader Ivan Marquez declared his return to armed struggle.