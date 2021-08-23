Car bombing injures 3 civilians in northwestern Syria

(@FahadShabbir)

AZAZ,SYRIA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :A car bomb explosion injured at least three civilians in northwestern Syria on Monday, a security source said.

Security forces believe the PKK/YPG terror group might be behind the terror attack that also damaged some vehicles and businesses in the center of the Azaz district, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The terror group, operating from Syria's adjacent Tal Rifaat and Manbij regions, often carries out attacks in Jarabulus, Azaz, Afrin, and al-Bab.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK � listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU � has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian branch.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).