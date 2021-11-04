UrduPoint.com

Car Bombing Kills 2, Injures 5 In Eastern Afghanistan - Source

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 12:00 AM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) A car bomb explosion has occurred in the Bihsud District of the eastern Afghan Nangarhar Province on Wednesday, claiming the lives of two civillians and leaving five injured, a local source told Sputnik.

The incident occurred in the city of Jalalabad, where a vehicle belonging to the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) blew up.

Three of the injured were civillians and two others Taliban militants.

