Car Bombing Kills 2, Injures 5 in Eastern Afghanistan - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) A car bomb explosion has occurred in the Bihsud District of the eastern Afghan Nangarhar Province on Wednesday, claiming the lives of two civillians and leaving five injured, a local source told Sputnik.

The incident occurred in the city of Jalalabad, where a vehicle belonging to the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) blew up.

Three of the injured were civillians and two others Taliban militants.