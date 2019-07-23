Car Bombing Kills 2 People, Injures 3 Others in Eastern Afghanistan - Police Spokesman

A car bomb explosion in Afghanistan's eastern Paktika province killed two people and injured three others, a provincial police spokesman told Sputnik on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) A car bomb explosion in Afghanistan's eastern Paktika province killed two people and injured three others, a provincial police spokesman told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The explosion hit a car of a senior police commander in the city of Sharana.

"The commander escaped the bombing but three of his bodyguards were wounded and two civilians, including a child, were killed," Shah Muhammad Aryan said.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.