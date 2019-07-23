UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Car Bombing Kills 2 People, Injures 3 Others In Eastern Afghanistan - Police Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 05:43 PM

Car Bombing Kills 2 People, Injures 3 Others in Eastern Afghanistan - Police Spokesman

A car bomb explosion in Afghanistan's eastern Paktika province killed two people and injured three others, a provincial police spokesman told Sputnik on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) A car bomb explosion in Afghanistan's eastern Paktika province killed two people and injured three others, a provincial police spokesman told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The explosion hit a car of a senior police commander in the city of Sharana.

"The commander escaped the bombing but three of his bodyguards were wounded and two civilians, including a child, were killed," Shah Muhammad Aryan said.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Afghanistan Police Car

Recent Stories

Vivo Y90 offers an Immersive Display & Bigger Batt ..

8 minutes ago

Wasim Akram shares ordeal at Manchester Airport

14 minutes ago

Mureed Abbas Murder: Another video message release ..

18 minutes ago

Travel blogger Dear Alyne is coming to Pakistan!

22 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates Egyptian Presid ..

31 minutes ago

Police recover five bodies of Children in Sukkur

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.