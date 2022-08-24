Car Bombing Kills Mykhailivka Mayor in Zaporizhzhia

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) The mayor of Mykhailivka, a town in the Zaporizhzhia Region to Ukraine's southeast, died in an explosion on Wednesday after a bomb went off inside his car, a regional councilor said.

"Ivan Sushko, the head of the town's caretaker administration, was killed by a car bomb today. The bomb was planted under the driver's seat.

Ivan Sushko was injured and hospitalized in a critical condition but soon died," Vladimir Rogov said on social media.

The councilor told Sputnik that Ukrainian security services appeared to be behind the assassination. He suggested that a counterterrorism operation was needed to flush remaining Ukrainian "saboteurs" out of the region.

Russian investigative chief Alexander Bastrykin ordered a criminal probe into the killing. Zaporizhzhia governor Yevgeny Balitsky expressed his condolences to the late mayor's family and vowed to bring those responsible to justice.