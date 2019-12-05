Car Bombing Kills One Person, Injures Five More In Northeastern Syria - Reports
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 11:56 PM
One person died and five more were injured in the aftermath of a car bombing in the northeastern Syrian province of Hasakah on Thursday, media reported
According to Syria's Sham FM radio station, the incident happened in Ras al-Ayn, which is located near the Turkish border.
The radio station also reported a second blast in the city but information regarding any possible victims has not yet surfaced.
On November 26, the Turkish Defense Ministry said that 17 civilians were killed in a car explosion near the city of Ras al-Ayn.
On October 12, Turkey captured several border towns in northeastern Syria, including Ras al-Ayn, as part of a cross-border operation to create a safe zone to which migrants could be moved after clearing the territory from Kurdish forces.
The operation was halted under a ceasefire deal mediated by the United States on October 18 and stopped officially five days later after Turkey and Russia reached a pact aimed at facilitating the withdrawal of the Kurdish militia from an 18-mile border zone located outside the area of operation. Since then, joint patrols of the border territory are conducted regularly by the Russian military police and the Turkish troops.