Car Bombing Targets Police Headquarters in Afghan Capital of Kabul - Sputnik Correspondent

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) A heavy car bomb explosion hit on Wednesday a police headquarters in Kabul's sixth police district, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The Interior Ministry's spokesman, Nasrat Rahimi, has confirmed that the bombing took place in the Hazara area, in the western part of Kabul.

According to witnesses, gunfire has also been heard in the area.

"We were at home, when the huge bomb [explosion] happened close to us. Our [tents] are shattered, many of us were wounded, gunfire can be heard but we don't know what is really happening," a resident of the sixth police district Khalil Temori told Sputnik.

Currently, there is no information about victims of the attack.