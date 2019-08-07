UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Car Bombing Targets Police Headquarters In Afghan Capital Of Kabul - Sputnik Correspondent

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 10:20 AM

Car Bombing Targets Police Headquarters in Afghan Capital of Kabul - Sputnik Correspondent

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) A heavy car bomb explosion hit on Wednesday a police headquarters in Kabul's sixth police district, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The Interior Ministry's spokesman, Nasrat Rahimi, has confirmed that the bombing took place in the Hazara area, in the western part of Kabul.

According to witnesses, gunfire has also been heard in the area.

"We were at home, when the huge bomb [explosion] happened close to us. Our [tents] are shattered, many of us were wounded, gunfire can be heard but we don't know what is really happening," a resident of the sixth police district Khalil Temori told Sputnik.

Currently, there is no information about victims of the attack.

Related Topics

Attack Kabul Police Interior Ministry Car

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 7 August 2019

6 minutes ago

Suez Canal&#039;s revenues exceed US$6bn in 2018-2 ..

9 hours ago

UAE Hajj Affairs Office offers healthcare services ..

10 hours ago

Zayed built his own model of governance and leader ..

10 hours ago

OIC reaffirms full support to Kashmiris in their l ..

10 hours ago

Former Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj passe ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.