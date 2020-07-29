CAR Continues Effort to Find Murderers of Russian Journalists - Russian Ambassador

The people who murdered Russian journalists in the Central African Republic (CAR) back in 2018 have not been found yet, and local law enforcement agencies continue their probe, Russian Ambassador to the CAR Vladimir Titorenko told Sputnik on Wednesday

"The Russian Investigative Committee is in charge of this case. We cannot comment on the process of investigation.

I can only tell you that the murderers have not been found yet, and local law enforcement authorities continue the probe," Titorenko said.

Kirill Radchenko, Alexander Rastorguev and Orkhan Dzhemal were found dead in July 2018. The three journalists were sent to the CAR by the Investigations Management Center, a media outlet of Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

Back in October, CAR President Faustin-Archange Touadera assured Sputnik that his country's government was doing its utmost to ensure proper investigation.