UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CAR Counts On Russia's Help To Rejoin Kimberley Process - Charge D'Affaires

Umer Jamshaid 3 seconds ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 05:06 PM

CAR Counts on Russia's Help to Rejoin Kimberley Process - Charge d'Affaires

The Central African Republic (CAR) expects that Russia, as the chairing nation, will help it rejoin the Kimberley Process through fully legalizing the CAR diamond market, which is now partially under sanctions, the charge d'affaires of the CAR Embassy in Moscow told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) The Central African Republic (CAR) expects that Russia, as the chairing nation, will help it rejoin the Kimberley Process through fully legalizing the car diamond market, which is now partially under sanctions, the charge d'affaires of the CAR Embassy in Moscow told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Alexey Moiseev, the chairman of the Kimberly Process for 2020, said that Russia would develop a clear road map for legalizing the CAR diamond market.

"We count a lot on Russia for the definite lift of this embargo on our diamonds and our mineral resources for the return into the Kimberley Process," Jean-Jacques Mbokoto said.

Since the full ban on the CAR diamond trade imposed in 2013 was lifted, the country has been divided into so-called green areas from where export is allowed, and red areas controlled by anti-governmental armed groups where the ban is still active. Mbokoto argued that the sanctions should be fully lifted, taking into consideration the peace agreement reached between the government forces and the armed groups last year.

"Today with the Khartoum agreement [CAR peace agreement signed in the Sudanese capital in 2019], in which the whole world participated to bring peace to our country, the embargo on [selling] diamonds has to be lifted completely.

We don't have to continue imposing sanctions on the diamonds too, diamonds also make part of the state revenues," Mbokoto said.

The diplomat added that diamonds extracted in the CAR were rated among the best gems in the world and were highly valued in world markets.

"The CAR is among five countries in the world that have the best diamonds. These are pure diamonds, good for jewelry production. The diamonds of this quality are valued in the world. But since the beginning of hostilities, these diamonds have been sanctioned, they imposed sanctions on these diamonds because they belonged to the area where the armed groups used the diamonds to buy weapons and continue creating violence in the country," Mbokoto went on to say.

The Kimberley Process is an international regime that regulates rough diamond trade, with its Kimberley Process Certification Scheme uniting over 80 countries. It was established in 2003.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Road Car Jewelry Buy Kimberley Khartoum Central African Republic 2020 Market From Government Agreement Best

Recent Stories

World Spay Day observed at UVAS

5 minutes ago

All resources being utilized to save forests, DFO ..

2 minutes ago

NA body takes strict notice on universities' issue ..

2 minutes ago

RCB confiscates five truckload goods of encroacher ..

2 minutes ago

Pak HC pays courtesy call on President, PM of Sri ..

2 minutes ago

PN's two Rear Admirals promoted Vice Admiral

6 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.