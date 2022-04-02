Car Crash in Nigeria Kills 13, Injures 32 - Reports

At least 13 people have died and 32 others have been injured in a truck crash in the Nigerian state of Jigawa, the state's police public relations officer, Adam Lawan, said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) At least 13 people have died and 32 others have been injured in a truck crash in the Nigerian state of Jigawa, the state's police public relations officer, Adam Lawan, said on Saturday.

"The unfortunate incident happened when the said driver lost control on reaching a point called Kwanar Shafar Ringim area and as a result, the vehicle fell and overturned," Lawan was quoted as saying by the local broadcaster Channels Television.

Emergency services were dispatched to the crash site to transport the injured to a hospital in the nearby city of Ringim.

Police are still identifying the remaining three victims, according to the report.